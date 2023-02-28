British Grand Prix

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton is pictured with his dog Roscoe before practice for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit, in Silverstone, Britain, on July 1, 2022.

 REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

LONDON - Lewis Hamilton and other Formula One drivers can help steer the sport away from a 'moral vacuum' by speaking out at season-opening races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, human rights campaigners said on Tuesday.

Paul Scriven, a member of Britain's House of Lords, told a news conference organised by the London-based Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (BIRD) that the sport was at a fork in the road.