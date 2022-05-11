Drowning man hooked and rescued by fisherman at Lake Erie, Ohio firefighters say By Mitchell Willetts The Charlotte Observer May 11, 2022 34 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A quick-thinking fisherman used his hook to help rescue a man drowning in Ohio, Cleveland firefighters told news outlets.The incident happened at Lake Erie after 9 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, WOIO reported.The man was fishing close to a pier when he fell into the lake, WKYC reported.He was submerged for about 5 minutes, the outlet reported, but another fisherman spotted him, attached a hook and brought him back onto shore.Witnesses performed CPR on the man while first responders made their way to the scene, according to TV station WJW.He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Black hole hunters cast gaze at center of the Milky Way galaxy Celebrity chef Mario Batali acquitted of sexual assaulting woman in Boston Woman tells trial that celebrity chef Mario Batali groped her at Boston bar Fire season drives demand for July 4 drone shows to replace fireworks +2 At secret show, Dave Chappelle recounts meeting attacker, shares rationale {{title}} Most Popular William Shatner, experts weigh in on UFO phenomena in ‘A Tear in the Sky’ documentary Carl the Rooster, Mississippi town's icon, killed and dumped in parking lot Woman tells trial that celebrity chef Mario Batali groped her at Boston bar Fred Savage fired from 'The Wonder Years' reboot over misconduct claims Carl the Rooster, Mississippi town's icon, killed and dumped in parking lot At secret show, Dave Chappelle recounts meeting attacker, shares rationale ‘Diet Coke was spewing everywhere’: Alligator crashes a pre-birthday party in Florida NYT changes Wordle answer in wake of leaked Supreme Court draft opinion Dave Chappelle tackled on stage during performance for Netflix is a Joke festival A prison guard adopted a dog. When it nipped, he killed it, sheriff says. Editorial Cartoon: Steve Breen Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Mallard Fillmore Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Michael Ramirez Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email