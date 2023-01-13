ENTER-BACHMAN-OBIT-ZUM

Drummer Robbie Bachman performs with Bachman-Turner Overdrive in Long Beach, California, in 1974.

 Toby Rankin/Zuma Press/TNS

Robbie Bachman, drummer and co-founder of Bachman-Turner Overdrive has died at 69. The ‘70s rock group was behind hits like “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet” and “Takin' Care of Business.”

Bachman’s older brother, Randy Bachman, the band’s frontman and guitarist, confirmed the news on his official Twitter page Thursday night.