A Texas man allegedly put his 13-year-old stepdaughter behind the wheel during an ice cream trip earlier this month while he was drunk, according to a local report.
Javier Martinez-Aguilar, 42, was indicted Tuesday on a charge of endangering a child and criminal negligence, KAMC-TV reported.
A police report said Martinez-Aguilar, of Lubbock, rode in the passenger seat during the Sept. 9 trip and struggled to retrieve his license from his wallet, according to the news station.
Martinez-Aguilar’s stepdaughter failed to yield as she drove, and a police vehicle almost crashed into the auto she was operating, KAMC reported.