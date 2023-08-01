FILE PHOTO: British and Albanian singer Dua Lipa performs during her final show of the "Future Nostalgia" tour at Skanderbeg square in Tirana

 FLORION GOGA/reuters fiile

Dua Lipa is facing a new federal lawsuit in Los Angeles from musician Bosko Kante, who claims the British pop star and her label Warner Music Group never received his permission to include his “talk box” recording in remixes of her song “Levitating.”

Kante said in the lawsuit that the use of his performance on three remixes of Lipa’s hit song infringed his copyright, citing an oral agreement that the part Kante created with his wearable electronic device be used only in the song’s original recording.