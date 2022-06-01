Dunkin’ celebrating National Donut Day on June 3 with a free donut By Chris McLaughlin masslive.com Jun 1, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save This Friday, June 3 is National Donut Day, and Dunkin’ intends to celebrate by giving its customers a free classic donut of their choice — so long as they purchase a beverage.To “sprinkle on even more fun,” the company said Dunkin’ customers in Massachusetts and New Hampshire will also have the option to use their free donut on the limited-edition “Fenway Faithful” donut.“Inspired by the colors of the hometown team, the Fenway Faithful donut is a classic Vanilla Flavored Frosted donut topped with red sprinkles,” Dunkin’ said.The company noted that the promotion is only valid at participating locations while supplies last and that exclusions and additional charges may apply. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY How Ford's electric pickup can power your house for 10 days +5 Ailing orca floundering in French river dies Mona Lisa left unharmed but smeared in cream in climate protest stunt After record sale, rare 1914 Babe Ruth card is back home in Baltimore +2 Rumors of gunfire cause panic after New York boxing match {{title}} Most Popular ‘Wheel of Fortune LIVE!’ to visit Mass., Conn. and R.I.; here's how to get tickets Johnny Depp’s team is denied dismissal of Amber Heard’s $100M counterclaim as her lawyers rest case Archaeologists discover ancient Mayan city on construction site Georgia boat crash kills five, man arrested for boating impaired Prankster crashes NRA meeting, mocks group's 'thoughts and prayers' How Ford's electric pickup can power your house for 10 days Mona Lisa left unharmed but smeared in cream in climate protest stunt After record sale, rare 1914 Babe Ruth card is back home in Baltimore 'Goodfellas' actor Ray Liotta dies at 67 Justin Timberlake latest artist to sell entire music catalog – for a reported $100M Editorial Cartoon: Steve Kelley Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Mallard Fillmore Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Michael Ramirez Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email