When vandals attacked four electrical substations in Pierce County, Wash., on Christmas Day, reportedly cutting power to over 15,000 customers and causing at least $3 million of damage, investigators were alarmed - and initially stumped.

The attacks came on the heels of similar incidents affecting eight substations in Washington, Oregon and North Carolina in November and December. Gunfire struck two substations in Moore County, N.C., in December in what investigators described as a deliberate attack, cutting power to around 45,000 households and businesses and disrupting a drag show.