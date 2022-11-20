Naomi Biden wedding

Naomi Biden, granddaughter of President Joe Biden, and Peter Neal, 25, center, are married on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., Saturday.

 SARAH SILBIGER/REUTERS

WASHINGTON - How do you tell the story of a wedding you weren't invited to attend - one hosted in what may be the most public-yet-exclusive place in America to say "I do?"

You get creative. You stand outside the White House on a crispy cold Saturday morning with the rest of the excluded media, using binoculars to get a glimpse of Naomi Biden's wedding dress. (Long sleeves, high neckline, lace! Which, when the close-up photos materialized, turned out to be Ralph Lauren.) You comb through social media looking for details slipped by friends, wedding guests, the hired help. You wait for guests to leave the secure perimeter, and politely accost them for all the details. You follow the bride's aesthetician on Instagram.