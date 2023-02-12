A view of the 4,000-year-old tomb of Meru, the oldest site accessible to the public on Luxor's West Bank

CAIRO — Egypt has restored, documented and opened to tourists the Middle Kingdom tomb of Meru, the oldest site accessible to the public on Luxor’s West Bank, home to some of its most spectacular Pharaonic monuments including the Valley of the Kings.

Meru was a high-ranking official at the court of the 11th Dynasty King Mentuhotep II, who reigned until 2004 BC and who, like Meru, was buried at the necropolis of North Asasif, the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.