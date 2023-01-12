The spectacular crash in Elon Musk's net worth, during which the tech billionaire lost his title as world's richest man last month, has been the "worst loss of fortune in history," according to Guinness World Records.

Guinness, citing Forbes data, said Musk lost about $182 billion between November 2021 and early this month. Data from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index shows him losing $200 billion in roughly that same period.

