FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Elon Musk's account and Twitter logo

FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk's account and the Twitter logo are seen in this illustration taken October 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

 DADO RUVIC/REUTERS/Illustration/

File Photo

Elon Musk pledged early Wednesday that Twitter will not reinstate banned accounts for weeks, meaning users including former president Donald Trump will not have the ability to rejoin the social media site before the midterm elections.

The pledge comes as Musk is assembling a content moderation council that would guide decision-making on user bans and policing of the platform.