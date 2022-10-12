The world's richest man, Elon Musk, has scented a new opportunity to capitalize on quirky products, launching a perfume called "Burnt Hair" that he said sold 10,000 bottles to earn a million dollars in just a few hours.

"With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable – why did I even fight it for so long!?" Musk asked on Twitter, where he now describes himself as a perfume salesman.