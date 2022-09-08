Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch died at 96, on Thursday. Mourners around the world are expressing their condolences and paying homage to the late queen’s legacy. The following are reactions from musicians, actors and other celebrities to her death.

Helen Mirren, British actress who played Elizabeth on screen: “I’m mourning along with the rest of my country, the passing of a great Queen. I’m proud to call myself of the Elizabethan age. If there was a definition of nobility, Elizabeth Windsor embodied it.”