Musician Elton John performs onstage during the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour at Dodger Stadium Thursday in Los Angeles. The show was the first of three in Los Angeles.

 TNS/Scott Dudelson

Elton John concluded his record-breaking ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour’ on Saturday and retired from touring in a highly emotional event at Sweden’s Tele2 Arena.

The performance in Stockholm was the 330th of the tour and symbolized the end of 50 years on the road for the legendary performer.