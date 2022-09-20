FILE PHOTO: Elton John returns to complete his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour in New Orleans

Elton John performs as he returns to complete his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour since it was postponed due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in 2020, in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S. January 19, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman/File Photo

 JONATHAN BACHMAN

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden will host British rocker Elton John for a performance on Friday at the White House, according to a press release.

The "Tiny Dancer" and "Crocodile Rock" hit-maker, 75, will headline an event where Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are also set to speak, the White House said on Tuesday.