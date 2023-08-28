WASHINGTON -- Rapper Eminem has told Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, a multimillionaire former biotech executive, to not use his music during his presidential campaign, according to a letter disclosed on Monday.

In the letter dated Aug. 23, which was reported first by the Daily Mail, BMI, a performing rights organization, informed Ramaswamy's campaign of the rapper's request that it will no longer license Eminem's music for use by Ramaswamy's campaign.