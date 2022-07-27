LONDON - England has two new, unexpected celebrities -- a 42-year-old chef and a massive emu, who inadvertently teamed up to help catch a driver who fled a crash scene after narrowly missing pedestrians and causing extensive damage.

Dean Wade said he heard a loud "screeching noise" near his workplace in Wiltshire, southwest England, on Monday and raced out to see a jeep careening before smashing into the front of an empty shop.