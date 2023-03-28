SPAIN-ANIMALS/KOMODO DRAGONS

Embum, a one-month-old baby Komodo dragon, one of the five Komodo dragons born at Bioparc Fuengirola, rests in a terrarium in Fuengirola, southern Spain, March 28, 2023. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

FUENGIROLA, Spain -- Five Komodo dragon hatchlings have been born at a zoo in Spain, the first successful breeding of the world's largest lizard -- an endangered species -- in the country for a decade.

"This is a great achievement for all of us," Milagros Robledo, the head of the Herpetology department at the Bioparc Fuengirola zoo in southern Spain and self-described "mother" of the dragons, told Reuters on Tuesday.