Endangered zoo crocodile dies of presumed electrical injury By Martin Weil The Washington Post Dec 25, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A crocodile that belonged to an endangered species died at the National Zoo in Washington this month after apparently chewing into electrical equipment, according to the zoo.The 10-year-old male Cuban crocodile was found dead in his enclosure at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute early Dec. 17, the zoo said Thursday.The reptile had pulled a piece of “electrical equipment off a wall and bit various pieces,” the zoo said. It died of a “presumed electrical injury.”Zoo staff reasoned that the creature attacked electrical infrastructure after being attracted to a replacement electrical outlet, it was not clear why, but Cuban crocs are known to be aggressive.The croc, which was not named, had lived in its enclosure for several years, the zoo said. It also noted that the replacement outlet was about 4 1/2-feet higher above ground than the old one.It was not immediately clear when and why the old outlet had been replaced.The zoo is still investigating. The enclosure will remain empty for “the foreseeable future,” the zoo said. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Governors' TikTok bans make sense, cybersecurity experts say How to cure (or prevent) a hangover Florida leads U.S. population growth for first time in 65 years Jesus will get you, U.S. medic tells Putin from Ukraine front line Gun ownership went up. Killings went down. Brazil debates why. {{title}} Most Popular Pickleballers and parents clashed at a NYC park. Now the sport's banned. Veteran played same lottery numbers for 20 years — and finally won six times at once Amber Heard settles Johnny Depp defamation case Top Massachusetts court throws out $5 million verdict for neighbors of golf course angry at errant balls Thousands reported without power after 6.4 earthquake hits offshore California 'Bling bishop' accused of defrauding parishioner to fund lavish lifestyle YouTube to pay $14 billion for NFL's Sunday Ticket rights Boston to require closed captioning on all public-facing TVs Jetsons-style robots are invading Chicago-area hospitals, amid worker shortage Who is the 'bikini killer' Charles Sobhraj? Editorial Cartoon: Gary Varvel Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Mallard Fillmore Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Steve Kelley Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email