St. Thomas — The true scope of Jeffrey Epstein's crimes became clearer Monday, after the victim compensation program funded by Epstein's estate announced that approximately 150 claimants have been awarded nearly $125 million.
The program has concluded the claims process, just over one year after the fund launched on June 25, 2020, according to a news release from the Epstein Victims Compensation Program.
Epstein died by suicide in a Manhattan jail cell two years ago today.
The independent fund administrator, Jordana Feldman, said 92% of eligible claimants accepted compensation offers, and the program paid over $121 million to those claimants.
"This important, independent program allowed victims/survivors who were sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein to resolve their claims outside of court through a voluntary, confidential, fair, empathetic and expeditious process — beyond the glare of public proceedings and without the costs and confrontation of litigation. Every claimant had an opportunity to be heard in a safe space, to share the intimate, personal, often harrowing accounts of what they endured and how it has affected them," Feldman said in a statement. "I was continually struck by the resilience and courage of the victims who put their faith and trust in this process."
According to the news release, "the number of claims submitted to the Program — approximately 225 — far exceeded original expectations that 100 claims would be filed. Claims were generally processed and paid within 60 to 90 days, which included the review of the claim, a meeting with the Administrator, and issuance of the determination, and allowed for a 60-day response period for claimants to fully consider the offer. "
"I am proud of what we were able to accomplish with this program, but also recognize that no amount of money will erase the years of pain these victims have endured because of Jeffrey Epstein. My hope is that the program provided his victims a meaningful measure of justice and a step on the path toward healing," Feldman said.
Feldman administered the program independently of the Epstein estate, and "had complete autonomy and decision-making authority to determine individual claimant eligibility and compensation, and evaluated each claim on its merits without reference to any individual or aggregate cap on compensation amounts," according to the news release.
"Confidentiality served as a cornerstone of the Program, allowing victims who otherwise may have been reluctant to come forward to participate without fear of public exposure," Feldman said. "Given the history of the Epstein case, we were also particularly mindful of the importance of providing claimants transparency into the claims process and offering them an opportunity to tell their stories. Every decision made and every action taken was rooted in these guiding principles."
Feldman has worked on similar compensation funds for victims of the Catholic Church sex abuse scandal and the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
Epstein operated with significant help from a network of friends and business partners, according to victims and law enforcement.
At the outset of the compensation fund claims process, Feldman said that before victims can receive payment through the program, they must sign a release barring them from pursing civil claims against "Epstein's estate and any related entities or individuals."
Compensation was determined on a case-by-case basis, depending on the victim's circumstance and how many individuals they were willing to include under their release.
While Epstein died before he could be brought to trial for sex trafficking, one of his closest associates, Ghislaine Maxwell, was arrested and remains in jail on federal charges that she recruited teenage girls for Epstein to abuse.
