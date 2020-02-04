The estate of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has begun selling off his assets, including a Bentley, a Mercedes-Benz and three Chevrolet Suburbans, according to a court filing in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The 2018 Bentley sold for $195,000 and the 2019 Mercedes for $133,200, the document shows. The Suburbans fetched $17,500, $44,000 and $50,500 apiece. He also sold a quad bike that converts into a watercraft for $36,000, with total income from asset sales reaching $1.07 million.
Epstein's assets were valued in the filing at $634.8 million, significantly higher than estimates last year. According to a prior court filing, Epstein, 66, at the time of his death, left an estate valued at more than $500 million, including about $57 million in cash. Several items listed in the latest accounting -- including artwork and watches -- were still being appraised.
Bank statements with First BanCorp/Puerto Rico and Popular Inc.'s Banco Popular that were included in the filing show $7.47 million in Epstein's accounts. Epstein also turned to Toronto-Dominion Bank to hold some of his accounts, a person familiar with the matter said last year after Deutsche Bank AG pushed him out.
The disclosure sheds light on the extravagant life Epstein led, even after his 2008 conviction for soliciting prostitution from a minor. Epstein killed himself in his Manhattan prison cell in August weeks after he was arrested on sexual trafficking charges. He was accused of abusing and exploiting dozens of girls.
As of the end of December, the Epstein estate had at least $160,011 in outstanding checks, including $114,173 owed to Bell Miami Inc. for helicopter repairs. He had at least $234,213 defined in the document as "pre-death credit card payables." The statement also lists $50,064 for funeral home costs and $16,308 for cemetery expenses from August, as well as $20,000 for a forensic pathologist in December last year.
