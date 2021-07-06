ESPN announced Tuesday that Rachel Nichols will not be part of the network's NBA Finals coverage as a sideline reporter. The announcement came two days after the New York Times published an audio recording of Nichols making disparaging comments about colleague Maria Taylor.
Nichols was scheduled to be the sideline reporter for the Finals, which begin Tuesday night, but she will be replaced by NBA reporter Malika Andrews. The Finals will be broadcast by ABC, which, like ESPN, is owned by Disney. Nichols will continue to host ESPN's daily afternoon NBA show, "The Jump."
"We believe this is best decision for all concerned in order to keep the focus on the NBA Finals," ESPN said in a statement.
On Sunday, the Times published a leaked recording of Nichols from last summer in which she suggested that the promotion of Maria Taylor, who is Black, to replace Nichols as host of the NBA Finals pregame show was because ESPN was "feeling pressure" on diversity.
"I wish Maria Taylor all the success in the world -- she covers football, she covers basketball," Nichols said on the recording. "If you need to give her more things to do because you are feeling pressure about your crappy longtime record on diversity -- which, by the way, I know personally from the female side of it -- like, go for it. Just find it somewhere else. You are not going to find it from me or taking my thing away."
Nichols was on the air Monday afternoon as host of "The Jump" and issued a brief apology for her comments on the tape.
"So the first thing they teach you in journalism school is don't be the story and I don't plan to break that rule today or distract from a fantastic Finals," she said. "But I also don't want to let this moment pass without saying how much I respect; how much I value our colleagues here at ESPN; how deeply, deeply sorry I am for disappointing those I hurt, particularly Maria Taylor; and how grateful I am to be part of this outstanding team."