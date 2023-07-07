FILE PHOTO: Hurricane Genevieve is seen from the International Space Station (ISS) orbiting Earth

Hurricane Genevieve is seen from the International Space Station (ISS) orbiting Earth in an image taken by NASA astronaut Christopher J. Cassidy Aug. 19, 2020.

 NASA/Christopher J. Cassidy/Handout via REUTERS

Hurricane-weary coastal residents can’t catch a break. After seven consecutive above-average hurricane seasons, some meteorologists are now upping their forecasts for the 2023 Atlantic season, expecting increased odds of above-average activity. The updated outlook is in stark contrast to the preseason forecasts of a more subdued season.

The reversal in thought is concerning, particularly as many coastal communities continue to pick up the pieces from a string of major U.S. hurricane landfalls in the past few years. The change in thinking is due to extremely warm Atlantic water temperatures, which have catapulted into record territory. Simply stated, the ocean is a powder keg, and it won’t take much for a storm to tap into that fuel.