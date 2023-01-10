A Fall River man who in a televised interview once estimated that he had robbed 150 banks and claimed his exploits inspired Ben Affleck’s character in the movie “The Town” has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly robbing four more banks.

“No, I’m not going back to prison. I’ve been in prison over 37 years of my life,” William Sequeira told chief Providence, R.I., municipal judge Frank Caprio during a hearing over some traffic tickets. The hearings were aired on the show Caught in Providence, which features Caprio’s judicial work, in November 2020.