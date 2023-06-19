A famed bush pilot and former star of a Discovery Channel series documenting his uncharted flights into the Alaskan wilderness died in a plane crash Friday, along with his passenger, according to state law enforcement.

Witnesses told Alaska state troopers that they saw Jim Tweto taking off in a Cessna 180 with 45-year-old Shane Reynolds of Idaho, but the plane appeared to not be able to climb in elevation, and witnesses saw it crash.