Actor Lance Reddick in New York City on May 9, 2019. His family is disputing an uncorroborated death certificate that says the actor died of heart disease.

 Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

LOS ANGELES — The family and longtime attorney for “John Wick” and “The Wire” star Lance Reddick are disputing an uncorroborated death certificate that says the actor died of heart disease.

Attorney James E. Hornstein said that Reddick’s reported cause of death — ischemic heart disease and atherosclerotic coronary artery disease — is “not a result of an autopsy” and is “inconsistent with the facts known to the family.”