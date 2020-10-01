Celebrities have rushed to social media to express their love and support for Chrissy Teigen, after the model announced she’d suffered a miscarriage.
“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” Teigen, 34, wrote on Instagram Wednesday night.
“We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough,” she wrote, as a caption for a heartbreaking photo of Teigen crying on what appears to be a hospital bed.
A number of famous friends rushed to social media to express their condolences to the family, and to send them “all the love and strength,” as actress Alyssa Milano wrote.
The ever-growing number of celebrities include supermodel Naomi Campbell, actor Dwayne “The Rock”Johnson, actress Viola Davis, and “Dancing with the Stars” host Derek Hough among many others.
“We’re always here for you and love you guys so much,” wrote Kim Kardashian.
“I am so sorry angel momma. I am so sorry. This grief. This grief. It will hold you and the love will break through. I am so sorry,” added actress Selma Blair.
“My heart breaks for you and John. I am so sorry for your loss. Sending you and your family so much love,” Paris Hilton commented.
“We love you guys so much and we will be here for whatever yall need. Always,” wrote Gabrielle Union.
In August, the 34-year-old model, best-selling author and television host opened up about her surprising baby news on Twitter.
In her always-colorful social media posts, the “Cravings” author and her husband, music superstar John Legend, announced they were expecting their third child — a future sibling to their 4-year-old daughter, Luna, and 2-year-old son, Miles.
The couple had already started calling their expected third child “Jack.”
“So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever,” Teigen wrote.
“To our Jack — I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.”
Teigen also thanked the couple’s friends and fans for their support during her hospitalization.
“Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you.”