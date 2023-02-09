DraftKings

The DraftKings application on a smartphone arranged in New York, U.S., on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. More than 1.1 million accounts were created in New York in the first two weeks of legalization, according to GeoComply Solutions Inc., which monitors transactions.  

 Angus Mordant/Bloomberg

The surge in legal betting across the U.S. will make this year's NFL title match the most bet-upon in history, but fancy apps like DraftKings haven't killed the traditional office Super Bowl pool.

The number of American adults who plan to take part in casual Super Bowl contests like office pools rose 71% this year, to 13 million, according to a Morning Consult survey for the American Gaming Association, an industry group for casinos and gaming organizations. That figure had declined in 2021 as many white-collar workers steered clear of the office, but it's come roaring back as organizations look to return to common workplace rituals. Informal workplace events like Super Bowl pools, while officially frowned upon by leadership, can help repair the bonds between workers that frayed during the pandemic.