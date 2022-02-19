We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content.
FanDuel and DraftKings are the two most popular sportsbooks in the United States. FanDuel is the market leader in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia and several other states, and it is the No. 1 sportsbook on a nationwide basis. However, DraftKings leads FanDuel in several states, including Illinois and Arizona, and it is a very credible rival in the battle for long-term market supremacy.
Both DraftKings and FanDuel invest in high-profile sportsbook bonuses, huge odds boosts and colorful marketing campaigns. For that reason, they are often the first two sportsbooks you will consider after deciding to take the plunge into the wonderful world of online sports betting. It begs the question: Which is better – FanDuel or DraftKings?
DraftKings and FanDuel are both elite online sportsbooks that excel in many important areas. However, DraftKings and FanDuel also have unique strengths and weaknesses. That inspired us to create this FanDuel vs. DraftKings Sportsbook showdown to settle the matter once and for all. We will explain which online sportsbook is better in a range of criteria, and we will then deliver our final verdict on which brand is superior.
A Comparison of Two Betting Giants
DraftKings Sportsbook
Boston-based entrepreneurs Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman created DraftKings as a Daily Fantasy Sports operator in 2012. It was an established brand by 2018, when the Supreme Court overturned a federal sports wagering ban, so the team decided to move into online sports betting. DraftKings became the first online sportsbook to launch in New Jersey, using a platform from Kambi, and it rapidly expanded across the country.
DraftKings merged with SBTech and went public on the Nasdaq in 2020, which left it with a strong cash balance to invest in bonuses. It switched from Kambi’s platform to the SBTech sportsbook, and it has also added an online casino and an NFT marketplace featuring icons such as Tom Brady, Wayne Gretzky, Naomi Osaka, Simone Biles, Derek Jeter, Tony Hawk, Tiger Woods, Usain Bolt and Rob Gronkowski.
FanDuel Sportsbook
Nigel Eccles, Lesley Eccles, Tom Griffiths, Rob Jones and Chris Stafford created New York-based FanDuel in 2009 and it launched its first Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) contest the following year. It almost merged with DraftKings in 2017, but the Federal Trade Commission objected on competition grounds. Flutter Entertainment – the world’s largest online gambling company, known at the time as Paddy Power Betfair – purchased a controlling stake in FanDuel after the federal ban ended in 2018 and turned it into an online sportsbook. It quickly overtook DraftKings to become the No. 1 sportsbook in New Jersey, and it has since expanded nationwide. It also runs DFS contests, an online casino and an online racebook in certain states.
FanDuel Welcome Offer vs DraftKings Sign-up Offer
FanDuel Welcome BonusRisk-free bet worth up to $1,000DraftKings Welcome BonusDeposit match worth up to $1,000
The flagship FanDuel welcome bonus is a risk-free bet worth up to $1,000. You simply deposit at least $10 and wager it on any sporting event of your choice. If it loses, FanDuel Sportsbook will issue a full refund – up to $1,000 – paid in site credit. This site credit has a 1x wagering requirement, so you only need to turn it over once, and any winnings you earn will be paid in cash.
If you place a successful wager at odds of at least +100, you will recoup the amount you lost when placing your first bet. It is a simple, appealing, generous welcome offer, which comes with generous wagering requirements.
The main DraftKings Sportsbook bonus provides new customers with a 20% deposit match worth up to $1,000. You need to deposit $5,000 to unlock the full $1,000 in bonus credit. This bonus comes with a 25x release requirement, so you would need to place $125,000 worth of wagers just to unlock $1,000 in bonus funds. That is not an attractive offer.
However, DraftKings tends to throw in a free bet worth $50 as part of the welcome bonus bundle, which makes the sign-up offer a lot more appealing. The $50 in free bet credit only comes with a 1x rollover requirement. You can therefore make the minimum deposit of just $5 and receive $50 in bonus funds, without really worrying about completing a 25x release requirement to receive $1. That makes it an attractive sign-up bonus for low-stakes players.
However, you will rarely need to claim the main DraftKings sign-up bonus, because it provides far more appealing welcome offers on a short-term basis. For example, in the build-up to Super Bowl 56, it was offering new customers the ability to bet $5 on either team to win the game, and it would give you $280 in free bet credits if your bet was successful.
Another impressive offer was the “Bet $5 to get $200 in free bets” offer on any NBA, NFL, or college football team to win on the moneyline. It also allowed bettors to wager $1 at 100/1 (+10000) on a single 3-point field goal being made in an NBA game, with the winnings paid in free bets. The bonus funds have just a 1x playthrough requirement on all of those offers. FanDuel has started offering similar offers on a short-term basis, which is great news for bettors, because you can sign up with both sportsbooks and unlock hundreds of dollars in free bet credits.
DraftKings vs FanDuel Deposits and Withdrawals
DraftKings Sportsbook customers can choose from a long list of deposit options. It accepts Visa, MasterCard or Discover credit cards, debit cards and gift cards. You can also send an online bank transfer, a wire transfer or a VIP Preferred e-check. If you would rather use an e-wallet, PayPal is available, and it offers a branded Play+ card.
FanDuel accepts all of those deposit methods apart from Discover. However, it also accepts deposits via PayNearMe. That allows you to visit a local store, such as CVS or 7-Eleven, and pay in cash. DraftKings is the only major online sportsbook in the country that does not work with PayNearMe. Neither sportsbook charges for deposits. The minimum deposit is $10 for both DraftKings and FanDuel, and the maximum varies according to the method selected.
FanDuel tends to be quicker to pay out than DraftKings. Withdrawals made via Play+, PayPal or Venmo take a maximum of 48 hours, but they are often a lot quicker. The funds will arrive within an hour after the transaction is approved, and FanDuel is quick to approve withdrawal requests. Online bank transfers take 3-5 business days, while paper checks take 7-10 business days.
At DraftKings, it takes 2-4 days for a Play+ withdrawal and 3-5 days for PayPal, an e-check or an online bank transfer. Wire transfers can be handled in 24-48 hours, while checks take up to 7 days for processing and delivery. Both DraftKings and FanDuel will pay you out quickly in cash at the cage if you visit a retail location. Your choice between FanDuel vs DraftKings could therefore be swayed by which sportsbook you live closest to.
Which Mobile Betting App is Better?
FanDuel and DraftKings both offer very impressive, sophisticated and user-friendly mobile apps. They both hold an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 on the App Store after receiving hundreds of thousands of user reviews, and they both have an average rating of 4.7 on Google Play. That leaves them ahead of the chasing pack of betting apps on both of those stores.
They both offer quick navigation, so you can find sporting events and place bets in a rapid and efficient manner. FanDuel has a bright, aesthetically pleasing design, with blue text on a light background, whereas the DraftKings app has a dark, stylish design, so that could come down to a matter of personal preference.
The DraftKings and FanDuel apps are similar, but we found the FanDuel app to be slightly more reliable when testing them out. The DraftKings app froze and crashed occasionally. There are some issues with fingerprint login on the FanDuel app, but it did not crash or suffer any location issues, so we can give FanDuel a slight edge here, although they are both very strong.
Where is it easier to sign up, DraftKings or FanDuel?
The next round in our FanDuel vs DraftKings showdown focuses on the registration process. If you hold a DFS account with FanDuel or DraftKings, you can use those details to create a sports betting account and claim a sportsbook sign-up bonus, which speeds things up considerably. If you do not have a DFS account with DraftKings, click “Sign Up” at the top of the page. Choose a username, enter your email address, select a password and enter a promo code.
You will also need to provide your name, address, phone number, date of birth, and the last four digits of your social security number, before choosing your marketing preferences and accepting the terms of use.
The process is almost identical at FanDuel. You click “Join Now” and then provide your email address and choose a password. It requires the same personal details that DraftKings asks for. You will also need to verify your identity, Standard verification at DraftKings takes seconds. If it cannot verify your identity straight away, you can scan the front and back of your driver’s license, which should only take a couple of minutes.
If that fails, you will have to wait 24 to 48 hours for customer service to review your documents. It is a similar procedure at FanDuel, but you will have to wait 12 to 24 hours for verification support if needed, so it may be slightly quicker in rare cases.
Other Comparative Factors: FanDuel vs DraftKings
We have listed the key battlegrounds in the FanDuel vs. DraftKings Sportsbook debate below. Read on to learn which operator is the best in each category. You can focus on which of these categories is most important to you when deciding upon which sportsbook would be your perfect match.
Bonuses & Promo Codes
FanDuel offers a more appealing standard welcome bonus than DraftKings. However, they both now offer lucrative short-term sign-up bonuses on a rolling basis throughout the year. These offers change regularly, but the mechanics are the same: deposit a small amount of money and receive hundreds of dollars in free bet credits as a reward. DraftKings initiated this trend, but FanDuel swiftly followed suit, so you will now receive great sign-up offers from both FanDuel and DraftKings.
However, when it comes to ongoing bonuses and promo codes, the FanDuel promo code offer is the clear winner. It offers a long list of sportsbook promotions, including parlay bonuses, “bet and get” offers, odds boosts, exciting sportsbook contests offering large cash prizes, free bets and much more. The DraftKings promo code deal offers free to play daily pools, a refer a friend bonus and a few odds boosts, but FanDuel provides customers with a far stronger selection of promotions.
Available Sports to Bet On
FanDuel Sportsbook runs on the OpenSports engine from Scientific Games. It currently accepts bets on 21 sports: Aussie Rules, baseball, basketball, boxing, cricket, cycling, darts, football, golf, handball, ice hockey, MMA, motorsport, rugby league, rugby union, snooker, soccer, table tennis, tennis, volleyball and winter sports. DraftKings currently offers betting on all of those sports apart from volleyball, but it does have lacrosse, so that could be decisive if you are a fan of either sport. FanDuel also has a racebook, which adds another string to its bow.
Both sportsbooks offer strong coverage of the major sports leagues. FanDuel covers more basketball leagues from around the world, but they are practically identical when it comes to sports such as hockey, soccer and tennis. They charge a similar level of vigorish on their lines too. FanDuel has higher maximum win limits than DraftKings on lots of sports, so that could prove decisive for high rollers wrestling with a FanDuel or DraftKings Sportsbook decision.
DraftKings vs FanDuel NFL
DraftKings and FanDuel both cover each NFL game of the season in exceptional detail. You can enjoy pregame and live betting. You will be able to bet on alternative spreads and totals, game props, player props and same-game parlays. FanDuel sometimes has more prop bets available than DraftKings, and a larger array of live betting options, but the differences are negligible in the FanDuel vs DraftKings NFL showdown.
It might make sense for an NFL bettor to sign up for an account with both DraftKings and FanDuel, as they normally provide different lines on the same game. For example, in the build-up to Super Bowl 56, DraftKings had the LA Rams as the 4.5-point favorite, with -110 on either side of the bet. FanDuel had +100 on the Rams -4.5 and -120 on the Bengals +4.5, so FanDuel was the better option for anyone that liked the Rams to cover and DraftKings was a better option for Bengals bettors.
FanDuel had -198 on the Rams to win the game and +166 on the Bengals, whereas DraftKings had -200 on the Rams and +170 on the Bengals. That means DraftKings had lower margins, which is great, but FanDuel was still the best choice for Rams bettors.
DraftKings vs FanDuel NBA
DraftKings and FanDuel cover every NBA game of the season. You can also choose from a wealth of futures betting options, including the winner of the NBA championship and the various conferences and divisions, plus player awards. DraftKings offers a slightly larger selection of player props than FanDuel and provides more options when compiling a same-game parlay, so you will have more flexibility at DraftKings. That gives it a slight edge in the FanDuel vs DraftKings NBA category.
FanDuel takes lower margins on its NBA moneylines than DraftKings, so it is a better option if you are looking for consistent value. However, you normally find that FanDuel has the best odds on one team and DraftKings has the best odds on the other team, as they rarely agree on a consensus line. It is therefore sensible to sign up with both DraftKings and FanDuel, as that ensures you always get the best odds on each NBA team and that you gain access to a very broad selection of wagering options.
Bet Types
DraftKings tends to offer a slightly broader selection of betting options than FanDuel. As we explained in our DraftKings vs FanDuel basketball section, you will find more player props on NBA games at DraftKings, and that is the case in lots of other sports too. There are also some strange omissions at FanDuel. For example, you will not find Asian handicap betting on soccer games, which is disappointing.
DraftKings also offers same-game parlays on more sports than FanDuel. For instance, you can compile a same game parlay on an NHL game and on certain college basketball games at DraftKings, but that is not possible at FanDuel. You will enjoy greater variety at DraftKings, so it wins this round of the FanDuel-DraftKings showdown.
Live Betting
Anyone that is interested in live betting will be keen to know what is better – DraftKings or FanDuel? We have to award FanDuel the win in this round. It covers more live sporting events than DraftKings and often provides more betting options. Both sportsbooks offer live streaming, but FanDuel shows more live sporting events on its website and app. FanDuel is possibly the best sportsbook in the country for live betting.
Loyalty Programs
There can only be one winner here. FanDuel’s loyalty program only applies to DFS contests, whereas the DraftKings loyalty program covers the sportsbook, the online casino and the DFS section. You will earn a Crown – which is a loyalty point – for every $2 wagered on sports – and you can eventually trade your Crowns in for free bet credit. You start out as a Bronze member, and you can move up to Silver, Gold, Diamond and finally Onyx, at which point you will have access to exclusive live experiences, a dedicated VIP host and tailored bonuses. If you value a sportsbook loyalty program, choose DraftKings over FanDuel.
States Availability
DraftKings Sportsbook is available in more states than FanDuel Sportsbook. They are both live in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. However, DraftKings Sportsbook is also available in Wyoming, and it has exclusive deals to provide online sports betting in New Hampshire and Oregon. They both offer online casino gaming in Connecticut, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. They are in the same states for DFS, while FanDuel offers a racebook in lots of states.
Odds Boosts
DraftKings and FanDuel both offer a modest selection of odds boosts each day. When we wrote up this guide, DraftKings was offering two NBA odds boosts and one NHL boost, whereas FanDuel had just one hockey boost. DraftKings’ odds boosts tend to be on same-game parlays featuring player props, whereas FanDuel provides odds boosts on more traditional parlays. If you are looking for an online sportsbook with loads of odds boosts, you might want to choose Caesars Sportsbook over DraftKings or FanDuel Sportsbook, as Caesars offers a very long list of boosts most days.
User Interface
These sportsbooks both provide a phenomenal user experience. They are fast, reliable and easy to navigate, with simple, effective betslips and user-friendly features. Ultimately, it may come down to aesthetic preferences. DraftKings has a dark background and looks very modern and stylish. FanDuel has a sober, light gray background, and it looks more elegant.
Alternatives to FanDuel and DraftKings
We have explained the difference between FanDuel and DraftKings, so you should be able to decide which is right for you. However, if you are looking for an alternative option, you could try:
- Caesars Sportsbook - Larger bonuses and more odds boosts than DraftKings and FanDuel.
- BetMGM - More sportsbook features than FanDuel and DraftKings.
- PointsBet -More betting options than DraftKings and FanDuel.
Pros of DraftKings and FanDuel
DraftKings ProsFanDuel ProsEnhanced, evolving welcome bonusPart of global betting giant Flutter Strong loyalty program and promotionsGreat user interface on desktop and mobileStrong mobile appPlenty of bonuses and promosTop-of-the-line DFS offeringsHigher max payouts on a variety of sports, including golf and hockeyHuge range of sports to bet onMarginally better odds
Main Differences between DraftKings and FanDuel
The main difference between DraftKings and FanDuel concerns is the bonus structure they provide. FanDuel’s standard sign-up bonus is better, but DraftKings regularly launches short-term offers that leave FanDuel in the shade. It also provides a loyalty program for sports bettors, whereas FanDuel does not. However, FanDuel has more ongoing promotions, higher win limits, a better live betting section, quicker payouts and a slightly more reliable mobile app. On the other hand, DraftKings provides more betting options than FanDuel, and it is available in more states, while its online casino is significantly better than FanDuel’s.
In conclusion, is DraftKings or FanDuel better?
FanDuel beats DraftKings in several important categories, including payout speed, variety of promotions, live betting and maximum win limits. For that reason, FanDuel may be slightly better than DraftKings for sports bettors. However, when it comes to considering FanDuel or DraftKings for betting, the differences are often negligible. If you like betting on lacrosse, using a Discover card, wagering on a wealth of player props, racking up loyalty points or betting on hundreds of high-quality casino games alongside sporting events, you should choose DraftKings.
Ultimately, it makes sense to sign up with both, as you then receive two welcome bonuses, you can access a wide variety of betting options and you will be able to get the best lines on each game.
