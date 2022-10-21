ENTER-FASH-WEST-BALENCIAGA-GET

Kanye West attends the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 2 in Villepinte, France.

 Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Images For Balenciaga/TNS

If there's one business that Kanye West would be most upset to leave his orbit, it's likely Balenciaga.

The high-fashion firm and its creative director Demna have long collaborated with and inspired West in his apparel-industry ventures, including a cosign on West's now-scuttled deal with retail apparel giant the Gap and a slot for West to walk the runway in Balenciaga's Paris Fashion Week show this month. Demna and West reportedly had a close friendship as well.