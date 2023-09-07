On Tuesday afternoon Alaska time, online viewers tuned into the Dumpling Mountain live camera hoping to catch a glimpse of the brown bears at Katmai National Park and Preserve. Instead, all they could see was a desolate mountainside shrouded in a thick mist. The scene was one of the most remote parks in the United States, accessible only by plane or boat, so it was a surprise when a soaked hiker entered the frame and paused in front of the camera.

Although there was no live audio, he seemed to say “lost” and “help me” several times, according to commenters who said they were able to read his lips.