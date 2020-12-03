A prolific bank robber has popped up again after an almost two-year hiatus, continuing a streak of at least 16 robberies since 2009.
The suspect, dubbed the “Too Tall Bandit,” has hit banks across Tennessee, South Carolina and North Carolina, and at least two a year between 2014 and 2019.
After the most recent robbery on Nov. 27 at the United Community Bank in Etowah, N.C., the FBI has renewed calls for information and released a video of the bandit Wednesday.
The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 40 years old, standing between 6 feet and 6-foot-6 and between 210 and 250 pounds, according to officials. He speaks with a deep voice and walks with a limp in his right leg.
He has been disguised with a mask, coat and gloves in each robbery and is armed with a black handgun.
The suspect typically instructs employees at his targeted bank to identify any bait money or dye packs, then orders them to the ground while he steals the cash and exits through the back door, when possible.
He deviated only once when he stole prescription opioids from a Tennessee pharmacy in 2014.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI. The FBI is offering a reward up to $15,000.