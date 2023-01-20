BIZ-THERANOS-HOLMES-FLIGHTRISK-SJ

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, center, her mother, Noel Holmes, left, and her partner, Billy Evans, right, arrive at the Robert F. Peckham Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in San Jose, Calif., on Nov. 18, 2022.

 Dai Sugano/Bay Area News Group/TNS

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes tried to flee the U.S. after a jury convicted her of felony fraud in early 2022, federal prosecutors alleged in a new court filing.

“Holmes booked an international flight to Mexico departing on January 26, 2022, without a scheduled return trip,” the document from prosecutors, filed Thursday, said. It was only after government prosecutors contacted Holmes’ legal team about the “unauthorized flight” that the trip was cancelled.