Blueberry muffin

A bill in the New Jersey legislature seeks to make the blueberry muffin the state muffin. The number of state symbols grows every year, mostly at the urging of school kids.  

 Ben Mims/Los Angeles Times/TNS

New Jersey has a state fruit — the blueberry — but not a state muffin. However, if a young woman there has her way, the blueberry muffin will take its place among the Garden State’s symbols.

In Washington state, there’s a bill, also championed by a young person, to make the Suciasaurus Rex the official state dinosaur. And a similar move in Florida would substitute the scrub-jay for the current official Florida bird, the mockingbird.