Hazy skies returned to parts of the East Coast over the weekend, but this time it wasn’t because of wildfire smoke in Canada. A sprawling plume of dust — originating from Africa — began to make its presence known in the Caribbean and Florida, a weather satellite revealed Monday.

The enormous dust plumes — known as Saharan Air Layers — have spread not only to the eastern United States but also to Spain and the Mediterranean, according to the Copernicus Climate Service of the European Union.