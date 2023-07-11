Hazy skies returned to parts of the East Coast over the weekend, but this time it wasn’t because of wildfire smoke in Canada. A sprawling plume of dust — originating from Africa — began to make its presence known in the Caribbean and Florida, a weather satellite revealed Monday.
The enormous dust plumes — known as Saharan Air Layers — have spread not only to the eastern United States but also to Spain and the Mediterranean, according to the Copernicus Climate Service of the European Union.
The dust, known to make sunrises and sunsets more colorful, is expanding over the Atlantic Ocean after only small amounts were present last month.
The lack of dust was probably among the contributors to record-warm ocean waters in recent weeks. In the absence of the dust, the sun could heat the ocean surface unimpeded. The dust’s return may limit ocean warming in the weeks ahead.
The dust not only reduces ocean warming but can also impede the development of tropical storms and hurricanes. The increase in dust in the last two weeks is probably among several reasons tropical storms haven’t developed after a fast start to the hurricane season in June.
How do these dust plumes develop?
Saharan Air Layers are formed by light, dry sands and other minerals. They require winds to loft and carry them thousands of miles.
These winds typically are most common between spring and early fall when atmospheric disturbances — known as tropical waves — begin trekking westward across Africa and enter the Atlantic.
Like the wildfire smoke across North America of late, the fine particles contained in Saharan dust can be harmful to breathe in large quantities, especially for those with respiratory issues and nearer the source.
In the Caribbean and United States, the dust usually arrives at high altitudes rather than near the ground, so its most noticeable effects are milky midday skies and vivid sunrises and sunsets.