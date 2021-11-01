In a tribute to the city of Manchester’s groundbreaking culinary history, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats — a Double A affiliate of the Blue Jays — will play one game as the Manchester Chicken Tenders during the upcoming 2022 season at Delta Dental Stadium.
The one-game rebrand will recognize one of the defining moments in American history: the 1974 invention of the chicken tender at Manchester’s Puritan Restaurant.
The custom white jersey utilizes the blue and yellow color scheme of New Hampshire’ state flag, and reads “Manchester Chicken Tenders Est. 1974.”
As for the hats...that’s for the fans to decide. Pre-sale orders are available now at NHFisherCats.com for each of the three caps, and the most popular hat will be worn by the team for the official Chicken Tenders game during the 2022 season (date to be determined).
Fans can choose between the following options:
Classic Chicken Tender, Buffalo Chicken Tender and Coconut Chicken Tender.
“We love being New Hampshire’s home team, and we’re always looking for fun ways to recognize the history of our community,” Fisher Cats President Mike Ramshaw said in a statement.
“We can’t wait to see which hat our fans choose for the team to wear on Chicken Tenders Night. It won’t be an easy decision!”
An official date for Chicken Tenders Night and a full Fisher Cats promotional schedule will be announced in the coming months.
The Manchester Chicken Tenders join a growing list of popular one-game rebrands for the Fisher Cats, including the New Hampshire Mountain Men, the New Hampshire Primaries, and Gatos Feroces de New Hampshire.