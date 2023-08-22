A view shows cable car carrying students stranded mid-air in Battagram

A view shows cable car carrying students stranded mid-air in Battagram, Pakistan, August 22, 2023, in this screen grab obtained from social media video.  

A helicopter rescues a person following a cable car with students stranded mid-air in Battagram

PESHAWAR/ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - Rescuers in Pakistan pulled five of seven children to safety after they became stranded with their teacher in a cable car high over a ravine, but a helicopter rescue operation was called off as night fell, media and a security source said.

Flood lights were installed and a ground-based rescue operation was continuing more than 12 hours after their cable car snagged, leaving it hanging at an angle, a security source said.