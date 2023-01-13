ENTER-MILLER-GET

Actor Ezra Miller attends the first "Time 100 Next" gala at Pier 17 on Nov. 14, 2019, in New York.

 Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

Actor Ezra Miller pleaded guilty Friday to a misdemeanor charge of unlawful trespass stemming from a break-in incident at a southern Vermont home in May 2022.

As part of the plea deal, the star of the upcoming superhero movie “The Flash” agreed to serve one year of probation and to pay a $500 fine with an additional surcharge of $192.