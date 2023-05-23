A variety of Bourbon sits on the shelves

A variety of Bourbon sits on the shelves at an ABC store last year in Dulles, Va.  

 Ricky Carioti/Washington Post

A state-run lottery to give Virginians first dibs on pricey whiskeys suffered from what was likely a human-induced flaw that wildly skewed the results, allowing several lucky participants to win multiple times.

Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Board officials, in an interview and a statement on Monday, acknowledged the "statistically abnormal" results, after several bourbon aficionados had flagged the irregularities following last month's drawing.