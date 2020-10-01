A Florida barber was arrested Wednesday for allegedly shooting at two of his clients in the parking lot of a church, Boca Raton police said in a statement.
John Digiovanni, 35, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm.
On Tuesday a man reported to police that Digiovanni had shot at him and a friend on Monday evening. The victims, who were Digiovanni’s clients, told investigators that their barber had failed to show up to “scheduled haircut appointments” and they wanted to talk to him about it.
One of the victims reached out to the suspect over the phone “to confront him about accepting appointments but not showing up.” According to the victim, Digiovanni started yelling and threatening him.
Later that night, that client asked Digiovanni to meet up, so they could discuss what was bothering him. They agreed to meet in the parking lot of the First United Methodist Church on Mizner Boulevard.
Both friends drove to the location and arrived there first. When the barber arrived, he “began yelling and screaming from his vehicle,” the men told police.
One of the friends told Digiovanni that he only wanted to talk and started walking towards his vehicle, but the barber got out of his car and pointed a firearm at the victim.
“Digiovanni then fired two rounds at Victim #1 and Victim #2 before returning to his vehicle,” police said in a statement. “He then fired one additional round in their direction before fleeing the area.”
Nobody was hurt in the incident, according to investigators.
Digiovanni remains in Palm Beach County jail, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel.