A Florida couple has been arrested on domestic battery charges for a fight that didn’t just get physical but plain old messy, according to arrest affidavits obtained Monday by The Smoking Gun.
Stephanie Lannas, 45, and boyfriend Adolfo Rivera, 35, who live together, were arrested Saturday for the dinnertime incident in which both got fed up with an argument and “shoved the plate of spaghetti in the victim’s face,” according to the document.
“The victim was still covered in spaghetti” when the responding officer got to the scene, according to the affidavits for each arrest, which never says who took the plate of pasta to the kisser.
Allowed to have contact as the case continues, the couple pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor count for the saucy smackdown, which involved alcohol, according to the outlet.
This isn’t the first time that the relationship between Lannas and Rivera — both of whom were released from jail on their own recognizance — has turned violent, The Smoking Gun reports.
Lannas, whose rap sheet includes multiple convictions for narcotics possession, was arrested last October for allegedly stabbing her beau in the arm during a drunken confrontation, though prosecutors did not pursue a felony aggravated battery case against her, according to the outlet.