A man who allegedly assaulted multiple flight attendants and broke a piece off a bathroom door on a United Airlines flight from Miami last week admitted to consuming psilocybin mushrooms in the airport before the trip, according to an affidavit filed in federal court.

Cherruy Loghan Sevilla, of Miami, was arrested when his Oct. 4 flight touched down at Washington Dulles International Airport. When police and FBI agents entered the plane, Sevilla was still "yelling profanities and unintelligible sounds," despite having been restrained in handcuffs by flight attendants and passengers, FBI Special Agent Daniel Markley wrote in the affidavit.