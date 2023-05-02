FLORIDA-TEACHER

Hope Carrasquilla, former principal of the Tallahassee Classical School in Florida, right, and Cecilie Hollberg, director of the Galleria dell'Accademia di Firenze, with Michelangelo’s “David” in Florence on Friday.  

 Guido Cozzi

When the principal of a Florida charter school lost her job in March after she showed sixth-grade students images of Michelangelo's "David" - prompting complaints from parents, including one who deemed the material "pornographic" - she probably didn't imagine the fallout would take her all the way to Florence. But on Friday, Hope Carrasquilla was standing in front of the sculpture at the Galleria dell'Accademia di Firenze, a guest of the museum's director and an accidental participant in a debate about nudity in art that has raged for centuries.

"There is nothing wrong with the human body in and of itself," Carrasquilla said while visiting "David" on Friday, according to a statement from the museum. She likened the setting to a church, remarking on the "purity" and "humanness" of the sculpture. Galleria director Cecilie Hollberg said she was delighted to introduce Carrasquilla to "David," which she described as representing the religious principle of good triumphing over evil - and, she reiterated, "nothing to do with pornography."