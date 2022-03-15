ST. PETERSBURG — What does ATM pizza taste like? I had to find out.
I’m not usually one for automated technology replacing human interactions, especially when it involves my meals. But when a colleague tipped me off that Ferg’s Sports Bar & Grill in St. Petersburg had started selling pizzas out of an ATM machine, my interest was piqued.
Ferg’s owner Mark Ferguson installed the bright red pizza-vending contraption in early February. He purchased the machine from Cincinnati-based company Pizza ATM, which sources the products from France and distributes them stateside.
The company has sold roughly a dozen Pizza ATM machines in the U.S., the majority at college and university campuses. But Ferg’s is the first bar or restaurant in the country to purchase one.
The idea seems straightforward enough: pizza, delivered out of an ATM machine, 24 hours a day. Guests order using a touch-screen system, and four minutes later out pops a cardboard box full of hot, cheesy pizza.
Pizza ATM sells the machines only — the buyer comes up with the pizza recipe on their own. In Ferg’s case, the pies are made by executive chef and general manager John Currier and his kitchen team.
Once prepped, the 12-inch pies are pre-sliced and placed inside the refrigerated machine which stores them until a hungry customer passes by and orders one. The pizzas (which currently include cheese and pepperoni) are then heated up and popped out of a slot, not unlike an old Blockbuster kiosk.
Patrons can either pay for the pizza with their credit card, by scanning a QR code or through a number of mobile payment applications, including Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and Google Pay.
The machines are costly: Including shipping and some upgrades, Ferguson spent $72,000. But he’s hoping the investment will help alleviate some of the ongoing staffing issues facing his business.
“For the last few months, and during football games, we couldn’t get enough kitchen help,” Ferguson said. “We’ve got three kitchens but have been running with one. When we get packed, we have to shut the kitchen down.”
The kiosks are touted as high-volume money makers: Each vending machine can fit 136 12-inch pizzas, and up to eight pizzas can be baked at the same time. At $10 per pie, a fully-stocked ATM can bring in $1,360. Ferg’s profits $6 for every $10 pizza, so the return on investment for a fully-loaded ATM is about $816.
Because the ATM serves pies 24 hours a day, food sales can be recorded around the clock, even after the bar’s kitchen closes at 9 p.m. Ferguson is banking on Central Avenue’s foot traffic and predicts the majority of his sales will occur after-hours — courtesy of local bargoers and residents at nearby apartments with a case of the munchies.
So what does ATM pizza actually taste like?
No big surprises here: It tastes like a pretty average pizza.