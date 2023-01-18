Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov skipped the team's pregame skate Tuesday night, citing his religious beliefs as the reason he refused to wear the team's LGBTQ+ Pride Night warm-up jersey.

"I respect everyone, I respect everybody's choices," Provorov said after the Flyers beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-2. "But my choice is to stay true to myself and my religion. That's all I'm going to say." Provorov identified his religion as Russian Orthodox.