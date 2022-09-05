An emotional six-hour tribute concert for late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins on Saturday included several emotional moments, as lead singer Dave Grohl broke down in tears at one point and Hawkins's teenage son sat in on drums.

"The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert," held at London's Wembley Stadium, was streamed live on Paramount Plus, Pluto TV and MTV's YouTube channels; MTV and CBS also aired hourlong specials of the concert Saturday.