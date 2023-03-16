With St. Patrick’s Day coming up, Boston University warned students about the dangers of drinking borgs during any upcoming festivities they may participate in.

“Borgs,” or “blackout rage gallons,” are jugs of water mixed with flavorings, like electrolytes or drink mixes, and alcohol, Boston University Student Health Services explained on Facebook. Some borg recipes call for the equivalent of 17 shots of liquor, “enough alcohol to cause an emergency,” the college said.