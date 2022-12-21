In April, Jarl Rockhill placed a sticker with racist imagery — a man making a Nazi salute below the word “pure” — on the fence of the Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization, a nonprofit organization in Portland, Oregon.
Upon identifying Rockhill in surveillance footage, investigators determined that he was a member of a Portland neo-Nazi group, according to court documents. After he was arrested in May, the Oregonian reported, police recovered several firearms and a Nazi flag in a search of his house and car.
In late November, Rockhill, 35, pleaded guilty to a bias-crime charge, or hate crime, and received his sentence: homework.
A judge ordered that Rockhill must read a book and watch a film — “Between the World and Me” by Ta-Nehisi Coates, which discusses racism in the United States, and “Myanmar’s Killing Fields,” a documentary on the genocide of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar — and write two essays of 750 and 500 words about them that a probation officer deems “genuine.”
Rockhill took the plea deal, which also includes two years of probation, 50 hours of community service, a stay-away order from IRCO buildings and a requirement to write a letter of apology to IRCO, on Nov. 30, according to Multnomah County court records. An attorney for Rockhill declined to comment.
Rockhill’s sentence comes as Multnomah County’s district attorney weighs an approach based on restorative justice — a rehabilitative criminal justice framework often cast as an alternative to traditional punishment — in sentencing low-level bias crimes, sociology professor and extremism researcher Randall Blazak told The Washington Post.
Blazak, the vice chairman of a committee implementing Oregon’s bias-crime laws, said prison time can radicalize some offenders instead of rehabilitating them.
“Hate groups are waiting for these folks [in prison] with open arms,” Blazak said. “If you’re really interested in reducing harm to the community, sometimes it’s kind of backwards to send a lower-level bias-crime offender into prison, where they will get indoctrinated and become serious hate mongers.”