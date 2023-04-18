The Wider Image: For Japan's ageing soccer players, 80 is the new 50

White Bear’s Hideki Makimura (center), 79, and Red Star’s Kinjiro Ishida, 81, battle for the ball during the SFL (Soccer For Life) 80 League opening match in Tokyo, Japan, April 12, 2023. Competitive athletics such as soccer were once considered off-limits for the elderly in the country, but people aged 65 or older now represent nearly a third of the population, and relatively healthy seniors are pushing the boundaries of aging, which has led to societal changes: about a fifth of seniors over age 70 are employed now, as the government entices the elderly to put off collecting their pensions by promising bigger payments later. "I think the formation of the O-80 division is a reflection of what we're seeing in Japanese society, where the elderly demographic can be active like this," said Yutaka Ito, the SFL league's secretary general. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon SEARCH "HOON SOCCER" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

 KIM KYUNG-HOON

TOKYO -- Mutsuhiko Nomura's soccer career has spanned 18 World Cups, or 70 years, to be exact.

Now the silver-maned former Japanese national team player is a member of the brand new over-80 division of Tokyo's "Soccer For Life" (SFL) league, which played its first match this month.