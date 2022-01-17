For several years, people in Mineral Point, Wisconsin, have been buying beers for Betty White at a local pub and tallying them on a chalkboard, in the hope that one day she might stop by and drink them — though not all in one sitting.
Sadly, White never made it to the Commerce Street Brewery Hotel for a pint; the beloved comic actress died at the age of 99 on Dec. 31. Today, Jan. 17, would have been her 100th birthday.
Even though she will not be able to enjoy her designated drinks at the pub, fans from near and far are continuing to buy beers in her honor — with all proceeds going toward animal charities, a cause that was close to her heart.
White is somewhat of a local legend in Mineral Point — a town with a population of about 2,500 people — as her third and last husband, Allen Ludden, grew up there.
“We always think of her as one of our own,” said Mike Zupke, 43, who has run Commerce Street Brewery Hotel since 2018.
It was no surprise to him when customers started buying beers for White in 2019, after he put up a chalkboard to keep track of drinks patrons pre-purchase for friends to sip at a later date. One beer costs $5.
In Mineral Point, “everybody’s always buying each other beer,” he explained. “It’s kind of a tradition.”
The idea behind the chalkboard, Zupke added, was to allow people to “buy one for someone who’s not there.” In White’s case, however, the real motive was to entice her to make a special appearance.
Before long, White earned the top billing, racking up more than 40 beers in just a few months. Around the same time, in celebration of White’s 97th birthday, Zupke crafted a special beer in her name, called: “The Blonde Betty.”
The beer — which is currently on tap at the pub — is a cream ale, and Zupke described it as “a light, easy drink.”
“It’s an homage to Mineral Point’s favorite ‘Golden Girl,’” he said.